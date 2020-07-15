'Naagin 4' Spoiler Alert: Shalakha To Spoil Dev & Brinda's Moment After Mili's Death?

Naagin 4 is an Indian supernatural television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Naagin 4 chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, Brinda, who has the power to become a human. Brinda will seek revenge from the Parekh family for their wrong-doings to her mother. And now, a major happening in the next upcoming episode would initiate an intense drama as Shalaka will attempt to create chaos between Dev and Brinda.

Naagin 4 spoiler alert

Interestingly, the story of Naagin 4 will continue, and the viewers will see that a mysterious person has murdered Mili. As it will move further, Brinda and Vishakha will reach the crime spot and will indulge in an argument. Amid their argument, the Parekh family and the police will reach to the crime spot. Brinda will take advantage of the situation and frame Vishakha in Mili's murder case; which will lead to Vishakha's arrest. Although Vishakha will try to explain her innocence, Brinda will fool all the family members and the police as she will snatch the locket from Vishakha.

The police will ask Dev and Brinda to stay at Mili's murder spot for further investigation. Dev will convince everyone to go home while Shalakha will pretend to be upset with Mili’s death. However, Chachi will ask Shalakha to come with them. Later, Shalakha will leave with the other family members while Dev and Brinda will have an intense eye moment.

Naagin 4's cast and timings

Nia Sharma, Vijendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin are playing the characters in the fourth installment of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series, however, a couple of months before the nationwide-lockdown Jasmin Bhasin quit the show. Later on, Rashami Desai joined the star cast of the series and was introduced as Shalakha, Dev's new wife after the one year leap in the serial.

Before the nationwide lockdown, Brinda re-entered the lives of the Parekh family during the Holi celebration. During the Holi celebration, Brinda killed Dev's brother Harsh. Fans of Naagin 4 are eagerly waiting to see how Brinda will expose Shalakha in front of the Parekh family and Dev.

Where to watch Naagin 4?

Fresh episodes of Naagin 4 are telecasted on weekends, that is Saturday and Sunday. Anyone can watch it on Colors TV on weekends at 8 PM, and it is also available at OTT platform Voot.

