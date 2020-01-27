Naagin 4 January 25 And 26 Written Update: Brinda Tries To Marry Dev?

Naagin is an Indian supernatural television series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner of Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth season of Naagin 4 premiered on December 14.

Also read | Naagin 4 December 28 Written Update: Maanyata Attempts To Kill Manas

Written Update for the show Naagin 4 for 25 and 26 January 2020

The latest episodes of this weekend showed Brinda not believing that she is the daughter of Manyata whereas the entire Parekh family is aware that Nayantara is her daughter. Manyata is shaken and tensed that if the Parekh family comes to know that Nayantara is the same daughter then they will kill her because she is not a wishful serpent (Naagin) but a normal human being. Brinda says to Manyata that Nayantara loves Dev very much, whereas Manyata did not agree with Brinda and told her that Nayantara is not in love with Dev but she is only making us believe that she loves Dev so that she can take her revenge.

Manayata has a doubt that the Parekh family will not accept Nayantara and then asks Brinda to save Nayantara. The next day, Rohan and Hardik pull Dev’s leg as he was getting ready as a groom. Then Rasik informs Vrishali that pandit ji had arrived and gives him such a feeling that the serpent will not spoil him. After that, Brinda secretly enters the Parekh house. Then Vrishali asks Iravati to take part in all the rituals in the place of Nayantara's mother. After that, it was seen that Manyata asked Nayantara not to marry Dev. But then Nayantara disagreed with Brinda and responded that she does not want to let her take revenge as she was aware that Brinda is not her real daughter. Manyata then soon informed Nayantara that the Parekh family would kill her but Nayantara denied to obey her.

Also read | Naagin 4 New Promo Shows Nia Sharma Aka Brinda Turning Into A Serpent

Brinda gets ready as a bride and tries to hide her face and then Ketki brings her down to the aisle. Brinda is tensed and then thinks that she must do this all for the sake of Dev’s family and their safety. Ba is also upset as she knows that Dev loves Brinda and does not want to get married to Nayantara and hence she thought that Vrishali has made a wrong decision. The wedding ceremony starts and Dev and Brinda’s start with the pheras. On the other hand, Manyata explains to Nayantara that Brinda will avenge her.

However, Brinda's veil gets lifted by accident and everyone sees her face. Ketaki goes to find Nayantara and Vrishali accuses Brinda that she is trying to trap her rich son for money. Brinda reveals that Nayantara left from there when she came to know that Dev does not love her. No one in the family listened to her or trusted her but Dev stopped Brinda. Then Rajat announces there that Brinda loves Dev and hence this was the reason why she had done all this.

Also read | Naagin 4 Written Update For January 4-5: Manyata Learns About Her Daughter

The next episodes started with everybody being stunned on finding Brinda in the wedding outfit and then she began to find answers to the numerous inquiries and solutions. In such a circumstance, where Nayantara ran away, Brinda herself sat in his place as a lady of the hour. Then Rajat broke his commitment with Brinda after he sees this. Brinda starts getting furious and also got weird irate structures in her body in front of everyone. Simultaneously, everyone from the Parekh family tries to deliver revenge on Nayantara.

Also read | Naagin 4 Written Update: Naagin Nayantara's Attempt To Kill Dev

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.