Naagin 4 SPOILER: Shalakha Provokes Dev While He Confronts Brinda About Harsh's Mother

Naagin 4 is an Indian supernatural television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Naagin 4 chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. Recently, a major happening in the next upcoming episode would initiate a fight between Shalakha and Brinda.

Naagin 4 spoilers

In the latest episode of Naagin 4, the audience witness Naagin Brinda making an entry into the Parikh family after one year. Brinda tries to warn Shalakha that she should leave Dev but instead, Shalakha says that she would not let Dev go from her hands at any cost. In the Holi function, Harsh tries to flirt with Brinda. Brinda attacks him by taking her Naagin avatar.

Brinda asks him to run to his family, however, Harsh does not succeed in seeking help and Brinda attacks him again. Brinda throws colour on him and then chokes him to death. Harsh falls into the pool and dies. Everybody rushes to him, Dev tries to rescue him with his cousins. While Dev keeps his hand on the ground, he finds Brinda's earring and the episode ends with Dev giving a look to Brinda.

In the upcoming episode, Dev would confront Brinda about finding her earring near Harsh's body. Dev will doubt Brinda for Harsh's murder as she wanted to take revenge from the Parikh family for Dev getting married to someone else. While Brinda will go all speechless, Shalakha will take advantage of the situation. She will add fuel to the fire, and instigate Dev against Brinda. Will this be an end to Brinda's story?

The audience would also witness what would Dev do now if he finds Brinda has killed his brother. Shalakha, on the other hand, is back with a motive to destroy Brinda.

