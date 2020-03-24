'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' Written Update: Pinky Finds Out Gagan's Truth

The new romantic drama series called Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story is based on a young girl with a short height named Pinky and her high aspirations in her life. Pinky inspires to become a comedian; however, her parents want her to get married. Here is the written update of the March 23 episode.

ALSO READ| 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' Cast & Crew: All You Need To Know

Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story written update

The Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story episode starts with Nalini finding Gagan in their house, Nalini tells him that he shouldn’t cause any harm to Pinky or Arjun or else she will make him go to jail. Gagan shuts her up saying that she should pay attention to her own household work. Gagan tells her that he and Papaji will handle the situation and she shouldn’t interfere in his matters. Gagan insults her saying that she wasn’t able to do anything when Ananya was concerned, so she can’t do anything in this matter as well. While Nalini and Gagan are talking, Pinky eavesdrop and listens to Gagan’s confession that he had indeed pushed Arjun from the terrace. Pinky asks Nalini to confirm about what she heard but Nalini keeps mum saying that she can’t go against her Papa. Pinky then comes to know that even papaji knew about Gagan’s wrongdoing and he is doing nothing about it.

ALSO READ| Taapsee Pannu Cancels 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' Shoot To Be On THIS Daily Soap

Image courtesy: Voot

Meanwhile, Nalini asks Lakshman to cover for her at home as she is outside without Ram's knowledge. So, Lakshman asks Shraddha to tell Ram that Nalini is sleeping. Ram gets worried and walks towards Nalini’s room and sees that she is sleeping with the sheets covering her. But actually its Lakshman who is covering for Nalini. Finally, Lakshman’s cover is blown and Ram comes to know the truth and asks them where Nalini actually is.

Pinky then visits Arjun at the hospital and asks him why he hid the truth about who pushed him. Arjun tells her not to worry and asks her to take care of him and bring 'rajma chawal' for him. Pinky pledges in front of Arjun that she will make Gagan pay for his wrongdoings.

ALSO READ| 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' Written Update | March 20: Pinky Smells Something Fishy

Meanwhile, at the house, Gagan is seen leaving the city so that no one can search for him. He tells his mother that even the police can’t come and find him as Mr Ram has handled that situation. Just then, Pinky reaches the police station and tries to file an FIR against Gagan, but the police say that Gagan was at a different place on the day of the incident. The inspector then calls Ram and reports this incident. Just then, Ram confronts Nalini while she is returning to her room, she says that she just went so that she could donate blood to Arjun. Ram gets angry by what Nalini did and pledges not to have food ever again.

Pinky then comes home and tells Lakshman that Gagan is actually responsible for causing such grave injury to Arjun. Lakshman consoles Pinky that he and Nalini will support her. Lakshman then starts searching for proofs and finds a watch on the terrace. Pinky informs that the watch belongs to Gagan. Pinky then feels a little relief finding some proof against Gagan.

ALSO READ| 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update | March 23: Goons Arrive At Pradhans' House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.