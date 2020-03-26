'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' Written Update, March 25: Ram Takes The Blame For Gagan

The new romantic drama series called Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story is based on a young girl with a short height named Pinky and her high aspirations in her life. Here is the written update of the March 25 episode.

Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story written update, March 25

The episode starts with Pinky thanking Gagan for giving her all the proofs. Just then, Chachaji gives Gita some poison sort of thing in the car and locks from the inside. Just then in the hospital, Sunny tries to stop Arjun, who has got up from his hospital bed as he had an intuition that Pinky is in danger. Sunny tries to stop Arjun as he is unwell, but he fails.

Meanwhile, as Gagan is about to get a hold of Pinky, she runs away and her purse falls down. Gagan takes the car keys and tells Chachaji to come out of the car. He then starts beating Chachaji and threatens Pinky to break her phone which has the evidence.

Pinky then breaks her phone and right at the time Arjun arrives at the scene. He and Gagan then start to have a fight and Arjun again gets injured and faints. Lakshman then hits back at Gagan and finally brings him to the police.

Pinky runs to the police station and tells the inspector to arrest Gagan. She tells the inspector that even the data got saved after Gagan broke the phone. But the inspector informs her that the culprit has already surrendered for pushing Arjun. Pinky finds out that it's Ram who has surrendered. Ram then asks Pinky whether she would want her Papaji to go to jail. Pinky takes back the case as even Nalini confesses as an alibi that Ram had pushed Arjun mistakenly from the terrace that day. Pinky says that she will ask Nalini about why she did this.

Ram then calls Nalini as they are leaving. He tells her that the society’s chairman will be coming home for a meeting. Just then, Gagan knocks on his window and thanks Ram for saving him. Ram replies that he is doing everything for himself and not for anybody else.

While at the hospital, the doctor scolds Sunny for letting Arjun out of the hospital bed. Pinky tells Sunny that they failed to put Gagan behind the bars. Arjun wakes up suddenly and says that he knows that Ram Kashyap would have saved Gagan after all.

In the next scene, Gita then tells Gagan about how she took Swamiji’s help to pressurise Ram into doing this. Gita says that Ram does everything that Swamiji says. Gagan then informs Gita that he plans to take care of Pinky since he went to Arjun’s house and shows her a pen drive.

The episode ends with what to expect from the serial in the future. The show takes a break after this episode as India is facing a lockdown of 21 days till April 14 on the account of the coronavirus outbreak.

