'Stop Spreading Fake Posts': Himansh On Video Showing Him Apologising Ex-lover Neha Kakkar

Actor Himansh Kohli on Tuesday, November 11 expressed disappointment after a fake video of him apologising to his ex-lover Neha Kakkar went viral on the internet. An infuriated Himansh Kohli took to his social media, and wrote, "I wonder when will such manipulative content be banned from social media. Please stop spreading the hatred and this fake post." (sic) Himansh also reprimanded netizens for incessantly sharing the viral video.

Himansh Kohli on viral video:

Himansh Kohli and Neha Kakkar's relationship

Himansh Kohli was in a relationship with singer Neha Kakkar for a brief time in 2018. Although the reason for their separation is unknown, Himansh Kohli in an interview with Hindustan Times revealed that Neha Kakkar wanted to end the relationship. He also exclaimed that many reasons led to their breakup. Soon after Himansh Kohli's explosive interview, Neha Kakkar shared a cryptic post on her social media accusing him of using her name to attain fame. In the post, she wrote, "Oye! Get Famous coz of Your Work, Not bcz of Me. Don’t Use My Name to get famous again." (sic)

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's marriage

Interestingly, Neha Kakkar got married to Rising Star season 2 fame Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh met each other for the first time on the sets of the music video- Nehu Da Viah. Neha and Rohanpreet grew close to one another and decided to tie the knot. The newlywed couple is currently on their honeymoon in Dubai.

Recently, Neha Kakkar celebrated her first Karva Chauth with partner Rohanpreet Singh. She shared pictures from their Karva Chauth celebrations online. She wrote, "My first Karwa Chauth with hubby @rohanpreetsingh." (sic) Here are some pictures from Neha Kakkar's Karva Chauth celebrations:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Himansh Kohli will be seen in Kamal Chandra's Boondi Raita. The movie, starring Himansh Kohli, Sonnali Seygal in the lead, also features actors like Rajesh Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Alka Amin, among others in prominent roles. The film narrates the tale of a middle-class boy who fights all odds to achieve success in life. The movie is currently in pre-production and is expected to go on floors soon.

