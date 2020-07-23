Neha Kakkar Snores While Brother Tony Plays Prank On Her, Netizens Left In Splits; Watch

Neha Kakkar recently shared a hilarious video on her social media handle that has taken the internet by storm. The video features her and brother Tony Kakkar’s fun banter. And with this video, fans can also get a glimpse of how Tony reacts when Neha snores.

Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a video where one can see Tony telling fans how Neha is so popular as a singer and during the lockdown, she has learnt a new skill and he then goes on to show to fans Neha’s new talent. As soon as he flips the camera towards her, one can notice Neha in deep sleep and is also snoring. As Neha is snoring, Tony soon starts singing his latest song, ‘Kurta Pyjama’ making her snore sound hilarious.

The singer soon wakes up to see her brother playing a prank on her. She then throws a pillow on him as she bursts into laughter. Watch Neha and Tony's fun banter below.

Seeing this video, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. Fans were left in splits while the others were lauding the entire act. The post also received several likes. Fans also shared several emojis as they were completely stunned seeing this hilarious video. One of the users wrote, “this is so funny, I literally can’t stop laughing”. While the other one wrote, “This made my day”. Check out a few more comments below.

On the work front

Apart from this funny video, the singer also goes on to share several pictures, videos, and much more on her social media handle. The actor recently crossed the 40 million followers mark on her Instagram handle. And to mark the day, Neha went on to share her joy with her fans and netizens. She shared a post thanking them for all their love and support. Tony, on the other hand, recently released a music video titled Kurta Pyjama alongside Shehnaaz Gill. The video and the song have been garnering heaps of praise from fans.

