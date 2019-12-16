Neha Kakkar's Most Thrilling 2019 Moments On TV; Read Why She Made Headlines This Year

Singer and judge Neha Kakkar has been on the news several times. The Chamma Chamma singer debuted with Indian Idol and has now become a common household name with her attractive voice. We take a look back at the times she made into headlines in 2019.

Break-up

Neha Kakkar and ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli reportedly dated for a few months before they broke up in early 2019. Media speculations were high that the two parted ways because Kohli cheated on Kakkar. However, Neha Kakkar cleared the air by saying that the two separated with a mutual breakup. Her relationship and break-up constantly made it to the headlines.

Battle with depression

Neha Kakkar was vocal about her battle with depression through social media. She often shared her ordeal with anxiety and how online trolls take a toll on her health. Neha Kakkar's process of healing and coping often made it to the news.

Contestant's atrocious behaviour on air

Neha Kakkar was forcibly kissed by a contestant on Indian Idol 11. The wrongful act made it to headlines. However, Neha Kakkar decided not to file charges and let the guy go. Neha Kakkar’s co-judges like Vishal Dadlani were angry over this incident.

Top Female Artist

Neha Kakkar is the Top Female Artist in India according to Spotify. She shared the news through her Instagram of her massive feat with Puchda Hi Nahin. Neha’s songs are catchy and also loved by her fans with more than 144 million streams on Spotify.

Her chirpy style

Neha Kakkar has a chirpy personality and chirpier style quotient. She wears bright colours and prints which goes with her over-all style. Neha Kakkar looks the best in crop tops and Indian attires. All her styles made it to headlines.

All the remakes

Neha Kakkar has the most number of remixes to her name. With the latest being Odhani from Made in China. Neha Kakkar’s O Saki was the best remake of 2019 according to several fans. Every time there was a new song, Neha made it to headlines.

