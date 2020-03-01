Nia Sharma And Anusha Dandekar's Stunning Photos In Black Outfits

Nia Sharma is a popular television actress who is known for her roles in shows like Naagin, Kaali, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, etc. Nia Sharma, apart from her acting, is also famous on social media for her fashion and beauty posts. Popular VJ and actor Anusha Dandekar is also widely known for her style and unique fashion sense. The two actors have won the hearts of a million fans with their viral black outfits. Listed below are some of Nia Sharma and Anusha Dandekar's Instagram posts where she appears in some great black outfits.

Nia Sharma and VJ Anusha Dandekar rocked some stylish black outfits

When it comes to style, actress Nia Sharma is quite unique. The young actress can be seen sporting several outfits, from tight black dresses to baggy sweatshirts and even stylish workout attire. VJ Anusha is also not behind as she often chooses some smart black outfits. She can often be seen donning some great low neckline tops and blazers.

