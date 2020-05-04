Nia Sharma Or Mouni Roy: Who Styled The Frilly Dress Better?

Nia Sharma and Mouni Roy are two popular small-screen stars best known for their portrayal as Naagin. Nia Sharma debuted into television by playing Anu in Star Plus' soap opera Kaali but rose to fame for her role Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia's other popular roles are Roshni Patel in Jamai Raja, Alia Mukherjee in Vikram Bhatt's digital series Twisted and Aarohi Kashyap/Anjali Sharma in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Mouni Roy is popular for her character, Krishna Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2007), Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Shivanya/Shivangi in Naagin. Mouni also stepped into Bollywood with the sports biopic Gold, alongside Akshay Kumar. During their older shoots, Nia and Mouni were seen wearing similar outfits, check out wore styled it better.

Nia Sharma's white ensemble -

Nia Sharma looked gorgeous in this outfit she wore while boarding a flight. She donned a white frilly dress with a u-neckline design. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor sported the frock dress with her favourite black leather jacket. Do not miss Nia Sharma's bright yellow heels and dusty boots. For glam, the Naagin star turned up in nude makeup. Take a look at Nia Sharma's photos.

Mouni Roy's outfit -

Here, Mouni Roy stunned in a long frilly gown. Mouni's red carpet outfit had a no-shoulder design with a wrap neckline. The creamish dress was sported with a loose bun hairstyle. For glam, Mouni Roy opted for smokey eyes and highlight blush. Check out Mouni Roy's Instagram.

