Nia Sharma, Shraddha Arya Or Mahira Sharma: Who Stunned With Their Desi Looks This Week?

TV celebrities were eager to get back to work as soon as the shooting of some serials were resumed. And this can be witnessed from their social media handles where they used to share pics from their lockdown life, throwback moments, and much more. So, now as they are back on sets to resume work, they shared some amazing pictures on their social media page to express their happiness.

As we know, Television personalities never fail to groom themselves in the most stunning ethnic wears. All the TV industry actors are well-known for their fashion sense and keep updating it with the latest trends in the fashion world.

Actors like Nia Sharma, Mahira Sharma and Shraddha Arya pulled off all their traditional outfits this week as they resumed shooting for their shows. Here we have compiled their pics-

Nia Sharma, Shraddha Arya, or Mahira Sharma who aced the ethnic look-

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma wore a white and red lehenga saree which was paired with a Gotta Pati blouse. Her dress had golden embellishments and the blouse was 3/4th sleeves, V-neck pattern one. Along with the designer blouse, she donned a transparent white dupatta which had heavy border work on it and white lehenga with golden work just amazingly.

She accessorized her traditional look with lots of accessories comprising of a heavy golden necklace covering her neck, a diamond-studded Kamarbandh, golden earrings, lots of bangles in green and red colour, and a Maang Tikka. The Naagin 4 actor’s hair was tied in sleek hair bun with roses on it and middle-partition. Have a look at Nia Sharma completed out her look with heavy makeup and red lips.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya impressed the fashion police with her beautiful white and orange ethnic wear. Her dress was a long Anarkali style white kurta which had a deep plunging neckline, a heavily embellished work border and full sleeves. She paired it with a stunning netted orange dupatta that graced her look.

The dress had a golden work on it which made it look perfect. Along with the attire, Shraddha Arya opted for long golden Jhumkas and rings in hand. The Kundali Bhagya actor complimented her look with side-parted wavy open hair and golden stilettoes.

Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma also opted for a gorgeous traditional look this week which was in bright light blue colour. The actor wore a blue Anarkali dress which had silver thread work on it. Along with that, Mahira Sharma paired the kurta with a similar dupatta which made her look more elegant.

For the hairstyle, Mahira chose to tie her hair in a loosely braided plait with two strands on the face. She rounded off her look with long blue and silver earrings, bangles, subtle nude make-up, and blue shiny eye makeup.

