Nia Sharma’s New Car, Song And Other Weekly Highlights; Check Out

Nia Sharma is strongly becoming one of the most popular television personalities on social media, courtesy of her strong and proactive presence on all the major social networking sites. She is visibly picking up a number of film projects that will likely help boost her acting career. While the actor does not reveal much about her personal life, she ensures to capture her special moments and shares it with her fans as well. Let us have a look at some of the highlights of Nia Sharma's life in the past week.

Nia Sharma’s new car, song and other weekly highlights

Nia Sharma actively posts on her social media, highlighting all sorts of special moments in her life as a treat to her fans. Her high-octane and happening lifestyle is something that her followers seem to enjoy every bit. Over the past week, there have been quite a few events that have happened, which could be categorised as the actor’s special moments. She announced that she will be seen in the song titled Gale Lagana Hai, that has been sung by popular singer Neha Kakkar.

The singer herself posted a picture of the song’s poster which features Nia Sharma and it was announced that the song would release on January 18, which is only a few days away. Another major highlight was ‘uncovered’ when the videos and pictures of Nia Sharma’s new car were posted on Instagram and she was seen happily posing in front of the car.

The actor looked all excited as she was seen removing the cover of her car. Nia Sharma’s new car is a prominent model of Volvo, which is considered to be one of the top automobile brands in the world. She wrote on her Instagram post, “You can’t buy Happiness but you can buy cars and that’s pretty much the same thing😎 !”.

Nia Sharma’s Instagram also featured a few stories that showed her new car, along with family and friends. It also featured her co-star and good friend Arjun Bijlani. The song that she will feature in will also feature Shivin Narang, another popular actor. These were some of the special moments of Nia Sharma's life from the past week.

