Nia Sharma Photos On Instagram Where She Rocks The Sun-kissed Look; See

Television News

Nia Sharma often treats her fans with stunning photos on social media and one thing that has been a constant is her sun-kissed pictures. Check out a few of them

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma photos

Nia Sharma has evidently garnered a lot of praise for her performance in the show Naagin 4. The actor plays the role of a serpent with shape-shifting abilities in the supernatural show. Besides being a fan favourite part of the show, she is also an avid social media user. The actor enjoys a massive following of 3.7 million followers on Instagram where she is often seen posting photos and flaunting her style. 

The actor is seen sporting some of the most stylish outfits on her social media account. But, one constant style on her Instagram is visibly the sun-kissed photos. Nia Sharna has a number of sun-kissed photos on her Instagram which evidently proves that she is very fond of clicking photos during the golden hour. Check out her sun-kissed photos below: 

Nia Sharma's sun-kissed photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 

 

 

Published:
