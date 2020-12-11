Punit Pathak Awaits Bride Nidhi's Arrival As He Gives Fans A Peek Into His Wedding Venue

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner and celebrity dancer-choreographer, Punit Pathak and fiancée Nidhi Moony Singh are all set to tie the knot today, i.e. December 11, 2020. After getting engaged back in August this year, the couple will be taking their wedding vows today in Lonavala. Now, Punit has given fans a sneak-peek into the much-awaited '#PseNiTak' wedding as he patiently waits for his bride to arrive at the venue.

Take a peek into Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh's wedding venue

A couple of days ago, ABCD actor Punit Pathak took the internet by surprise after he announced his wedding date with longtime ladylove Nidhi Mooni Singh. Sharing a picture of their wedding date, Punit penned a heartfelt note for Nidhi which read, "A date that will be with us forever! A date that will change us forever!11/12/2020 is the beginning of a new chapter! A chapter with beautiful stories of you, me and HUM! (sic)". Now, as Nidhi updated fans about being 'En route Lonavala' for her wedding, her fiancé shared a glimpse from the venue of their wedding as he awaits his bride's arrival.

The 34-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of the beautifully decorated venue for his wedding with Nidhi and replied to his fiancée IG Story by gushing, "Come". Ahead of giving fans a sneak-peek into his wedding venue, Punit had shared a video to flaunt the view from his hotel's balcony wherein he expressed missing his better half as he jammed to the tunes of Arijit Singh's Intezaar song and wrote, "waiting for @nidhimoonysingh (sic)".

Check out Punit Pathak's Instagram Story below:

Meanwhile, ahead of their wedding, the soon-to-be man and wife have been shelling out major couple goals for fans on social media. Three days ago, Punit shared a video on his Instagram handle wherein the couple is seen preparing a 'bride and groom special' drink together. Sharing the video clip, the dancer-choregrapher wrote,

So this is something special that we have done for our guests! We have prepared this 8 days in advance of our wedding party.. this whiskey is gonna be preserved for 8 days in the barrel to give a customised oak texture for our guests. It’s the bride and groom special ! I hope you guys like it! (sic)

Take a look:

