Niveditha Gowda & Chandan Shetty Tie The Knot In A Stunning Traditional Wedding; See Pics

Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda, who met on the sets of Bigg Boss Kannada 5, have tied the knot. According to an article in a leading daily, Chandan had proposed to Niveditha at the Mysore Youth Dasara event. The two got engaged in October 2019 and had their wedding rituals on February 26, 2020.

Niveditha and Chandan start a new journey

The pictures from the auspicious day have been shared on social media by their wedding photographer. The ceremony took place at the Spectra Convention Centre in Mysore. The two are wearing traditional dresses during the wedding rituals. Niveditha can be seen in a yellow, golden, and green saree.

In an interview with a daily, Niveditha shared that she had chosen the sarees with her mother while her jewellery was entirely her mother's choice. Chandan is wearing a veshti, which is made of silk with a bright border. He is also wearing a turban, which is said to be a mark of pride.

On the eve of the wedding, a grand reception was held on February 2, which was no less than a celestial affair. Niveditha looked stunning in her long, flared, dark maroon gown which was heavily embellished. Chandan chose to wear a maroon tuxedo, twinning with his bride-to-be. Here are the pictures of their grand entrance in the ceremony:

Source: The Wedding Shot Co Instagram

Pictures from the reception were also shared on Twitter by their fans. The two can be seen on the stage receiving guests and clicking pictures. The two look very happy and excited to start their new life together.

Image Courtesy: Chandan Shetty & The Wedding Shot Co Instagram

