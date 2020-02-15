The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

#BiggBoss13winner Trends On Twitter As Fans Root For Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz

Television News

#BiggBoss13winner is a hashtag that has been trending on Twitter since the time the Grand Finale of the show has begun. Here are some predictions by fans

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
#BiggBoss13winner

The Bigg Boss 13 season finale has all of India glued to the TV screens. As the Grand Finale is slowly progressing, Twitter is also fired up with various trends on Bigg Boss 13. Fans have started predicting who will win the race as Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh are out of the race. It is also said that top 2 contestants are Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. The two contestants have massive fan following and it will be a tough fight.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: A Glimpse Into Asim Riaz's Bittersweet Moment Inside The House; Watch

Here are some of the predictions by the fans:

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Reasons Why Fans Think Asim Riaz Should Win The Trophy

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Opens Up About Arti Singh's Rape Attempt Story

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Walks Out Of The Game With A Cash Prize Of ₹10 Lakhs

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: These Contestants Were Accused Of Using Sidharth Shukla For Footage

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DIGVIJAYA ENTERS FRAY
SHAHEEN BAGH: 'WILL MEET AMIT SHAH'
TEJASHWI YADAV SLAMS JDU
SENA WORKERS THRASH OFFICER
MANISH SISODIA ON SPECIAL GUESTS
KAMBALA 'BUFFALO' RACER GETS TRAIL