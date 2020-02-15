BiggBoss13winner Trends On Twitter As Fans Root For Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz

The Bigg Boss 13 season finale has all of India glued to the TV screens. As the Grand Finale is slowly progressing, Twitter is also fired up with various trends on Bigg Boss 13. Fans have started predicting who will win the race as Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh are out of the race. It is also said that top 2 contestants are Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. The two contestants have massive fan following and it will be a tough fight.

Here are some of the predictions by the fans:

The best host of the show #SalmanKhan The best contestant of the Bigg Boss season ever #RealSidharthShukla #BiggBoss13Finale — Nilesh Shettigar (@Shettigar05) February 14, 2020

Made a Sid VM for Bigg boss Team

Gonna Post it, in few moments

Kindly RT it to Max, so it reaches the makers#BiggBoss #SidharthShuklaForTheWin #BiggBoss13winner pic.twitter.com/ot5s1SHqVB — Real Sidharth Shukla 🦁 (@Real_SidHeart) February 15, 2020

Rashami didn’t have support of anyone, not channel/creatives, not Salman, not even her so called friends. She was doing this all on her own with us behind her.

Channel sat and gave a silver spoon to their damad and beti. We expected this.#RashamiDesai #BiggBoss13Finale — 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@BrightStars95) February 15, 2020

For me only 1 person deserves to be winner

One who played with utmost dignity and grace#OurWinnerRashami #BiggBoss13Finale #RashamiDesai — Niyati 💥💞 (@NiyatiMandaliya) February 15, 2020

