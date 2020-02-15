BiggBoss13winner Trends On Twitter As Fans Root For Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz

The Bigg Boss 13 season finale has all of India glued to the TV screens. As the Grand Finale is slowly progressing, Twitter is also fired up with various trends on Bigg Boss 13. Fans have started predicting who will win the race as Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh are out of the race. It is also said that top 2 contestants are Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. The two contestants have massive fan following and it will be a tough fight.
The best host of the show #SalmanKhan The best contestant of the Bigg Boss season ever #RealSidharthShukla #BiggBoss13Finale— Nilesh Shettigar (@Shettigar05) February 14, 2020
#BiggBoss13winner Asim winner runner up shehnaz pic.twitter.com/50kYZSgJ3Y— Tarun Junwal (@TarunJunwal1) February 15, 2020
Haayyeeee 😌😌😌 inshallah Asim hi jeetega for sure ...❤️ Retweet guys ..#AsimDeservesTrophy #BiggBoss13Finale #BiggBoss13winner pic.twitter.com/Hx8oITRbin— Asim Squad❤️ (@Shabnam66892538) February 15, 2020
#SidharthShuklaForWin#SidHearts Voot Jio open kar ke rakhna..#SidharthShukla is looking awesome..— Robin Rana #sidhearts ❤💓 (@RobinRa24587057) February 15, 2020
Damn..#BiggBoss13winner#BiggBoss13Finale #BB13GrandFinale #SidFTW pic.twitter.com/cY7d4TkB9h
Made a Sid VM for Bigg boss Team— Real Sidharth Shukla 🦁 (@Real_SidHeart) February 15, 2020
Gonna Post it, in few moments
Kindly RT it to Max, so it reaches the makers#BiggBoss #SidharthShuklaForTheWin #BiggBoss13winner pic.twitter.com/ot5s1SHqVB
Rashami didn’t have support of anyone, not channel/creatives, not Salman, not even her so called friends. She was doing this all on her own with us behind her.— 🧚🏼♀️ (@BrightStars95) February 15, 2020
Channel sat and gave a silver spoon to their damad and beti. We expected this.#RashamiDesai #BiggBoss13Finale
Praying for #SiddharthShukla from nepal 🇳🇵 #SidharthShuklaForTheWin #BiggBoss13Finale @sidharth_shukla— Arzoon C Wakoti (@ArzoonCwakoti) February 15, 2020
For me only 1 person deserves to be winner— Niyati 💥💞 (@NiyatiMandaliya) February 15, 2020
One who played with utmost dignity and grace#OurWinnerRashami #BiggBoss13Finale #RashamiDesai
