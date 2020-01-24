October Faction: Will The Allen Family Be Back For Season 2? Know Details Here

Netflix is touted amongst the most-watched popular OTT platforms across the globe. This is primarily because it has an interesting amalgamation of cinematographic experience to offer to its viewers. With 2020, Netflix has launched quite a few Netflix Originals in different genres like I am not okay with this season 2 in the drama-comedy category, to a brand new launch of October Faction in the scary and supernatural horror series.

Image Credit: Tamara Taylor Instagram

What is October Faction all about? Check out the trailer

If you have enjoyed shows like Sabrina orTeen Wolf on Netflix, then with October Faction you are all set for a visual treat. October Faction is based on a book by the same name, written by Steve Niles and Damien Worm. The show is about a family of four, out of which the parents work for a government agency and are assassins who kill monsters. Their high-school, college-going kids, on the other hand, have there fair share of trouble, which will definitely remind of Lydia and Scott from Teen Wolf.

Why you must watch October Faction?

Image Credit: Tamara Taylor Instagram

If you are a fan of spooky supernatural thriller shows, then October Faction is a must-watch for you. Season 1 of October Faction kickstarted with a bang on January 23, 2020. The show is getting a lot of appreciation from across the globe, and there is a strong possibility of a second season on its way. Even though October Faction season 2 release date has not been officially announced yet, there are rumours about it are doing the rounds already.

Is October Faction cancelled or renewed?

The cast of October Faction includes celebrated actors like J. C MacKenzie, Tamara Taylor, Aurora Burghart Gabriel Darku and Maxim Roy. J.C MacKenzie and Tamara Taylor essay the monster-hunters couple. Whereas, Aurora and Gabriel play their kids. October Faction season 1 sums up in 10 episodes only, and truly gives the viewers hope for a season 2. As mentioned earlier October Faction season 2 release date is not announced yet but reportedly season two might be streaming by the end of January 2020. This is because October Faction has managed to create a lasting impression on its viewers.

