Paige Turley Sets The Bar Higher Every Time She Posts A Picture; See Pics

Television News

Love Island 2020 star, Paige Turley is one of the most stylish contestants on the show. She has an amazing sense of style, take a look at her style file below

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paige Turley

Paige Turley is one of the main contestants of the popular reality show Love Island 2020. When Paige Turley entered the show she was first paired with Ollie Williams but after he quit the show in 3 days, the singer was left alone. She, however, jumped back on the show by pairing up with Finley Tapp. The pair share a great bond and are now one of the strongest contestants on the show.

Paige Turley style file

Be it a date night or a casual girls night out, you can surely pick an outfit from this singer's wardrobe or design a similar looking outfit and call it Paige Turley's style. 

Apart from having the most gorgeous dresses, Paige Turley is often seen in jumpsuits. It looks like the Love Island 2020 fame has an amazing collection of jumpsuits and is often spotted wearing one. 

Love Island 2020 star, star Paige Turley often shares pictures from her vacations. Now that the singer has joined the reality show, she is often seen in amazing bikinis and swimwear. Paige Turley surely knows how to raise the bar high with her style statement.

Published:
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA