Paige Turley Sets The Bar Higher Every Time She Posts A Picture; See Pics

Paige Turley is one of the main contestants of the popular reality show Love Island 2020. When Paige Turley entered the show she was first paired with Ollie Williams but after he quit the show in 3 days, the singer was left alone. She, however, jumped back on the show by pairing up with Finley Tapp. The pair share a great bond and are now one of the strongest contestants on the show.

Also Read: 'Birds Of Prey' New Clip Shows Black Canary & Renee Montoya Teaming Up | WATCH

Paige Turley style file

Dresses

Be it a date night or a casual girls night out, you can surely pick an outfit from this singer's wardrobe or design a similar looking outfit and call it Paige Turley's style.

Also Read: Ollie Williams Quits 'Love Island' Three Days After Joining The Show

Jumpsuits

Apart from having the most gorgeous dresses, Paige Turley is often seen in jumpsuits. It looks like the Love Island 2020 fame has an amazing collection of jumpsuits and is often spotted wearing one.

Also Read: Love Island's Shaughna Phillips Has A Funny Reaction To Rebecca Gormley; Fans In Splits

Bikini

Love Island 2020 star, star Paige Turley often shares pictures from her vacations. Now that the singer has joined the reality show, she is often seen in amazing bikinis and swimwear. Paige Turley surely knows how to raise the bar high with her style statement.

Also Read: Love Island 2020: Meet The Contestants In The New Winter Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.