Paras Chhabra Lashes Out At Akanksha Puri; Says She Was 'faking' Heartbreak

Paras Chhabra was one of the top six finalists on Bigg Boss 13 and was undoubtedly one of the most popular contestants too. Thanks to his stint in Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra has bagged another reality TV show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where he is starring alongside another Bigg Boss 13 finalist, Shehnaaz Gill. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Paras Chhabra slammed his ex-girlfriend, Akanksha Puri, for her 'fake' heartbreak video. He also claimed that he did not want to meet Akanksha Puri and would prefer to stay away from her.

Paras Chhabra makes fun of Akanksha Puri for 'faking' heartbreak in a video interview

During the interview, Paras Chhabra was asked if he even met Akanksha Puri after Bigg Boss 13. Paras not only did not meet her but he also said that he would prefer is she stayed away from him. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist stated that Akanksha Puri was already saying so much without even meeting him that he did not even want to think about what she would say after meeting him. Which is why Paras Chhabra felt like it was better if Akanksha Puri stayed away from him.

When Paras Chhabra was still a contestant in the Bigg Boss house, he formed a close bond with Mahira Sharma. However, Paras's girlfriend at that time, Akanksha Puri, claimed that it was just a strategy to win Bigg Boss 13 and was not really genuine. But only a few months later, in an interview, a heartbroken Akanksha started to talk about how Mahira was ruining her relationship with Paras.

Paras Chhabra opened up about Akanksha's 'fake' video interview and said that if it was his strategy and she knew about it, then she should not have reacted the way she did. He also said that he was laughing at her video interview, where she said she was heartbroken due to their breakup. Paras said that Akanksha looked stupid with all the heavy makeup while she was 'faking' her crying.

Akanksha Puri once also said that Paras Chhabra was going to marry her after Bigg Boss 13. However, Paras denied this and revealed that he had never promised to marry her. Furthermore, he added that after watching Akansha's nasty video, he would never ask her to marry him.

