'Patiala Babes' Actors Are Busy Doing THESE Things During Quarantine Period; Take A Look

Patiala Babes is considered one of the most-watch drama shows on Sony Entertainment Television. It stars Ashnoor Kaur and Sourabh Raaj Jain in lead roles. As the shooting of the show have stalled due to lockdown amid the Coronavirus scare until April 14, 2020, Patiala Babes actors are making the most of their quarantine period. From preparing lip-smacking cuisine to learning chess, let us take a look at how the Patiala Babes actors are spending their quarantine.

See what 'Patiala Babes' actors are doing during lockdown

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur essays the role of Mini in Patiala Babes. She is a bubbly teen actor who has taken the entire nation by surprise with her brilliant acting skills. During the lockdown period, Ashnoor Kaur seems to be enjoying her quarantine time productively. take a look.

In this Ashnoor Kaur's Insta photo, the actress can be seen spending the self-isolation time engrossed in a book.

In this picture, the Patiala Babes actor makes a goofy face, as she plays a game of chess. She also urged her fans to learn something during the quarantine time.

One can see Ashnoor Kaur aka Mini of Patiala Babes taking a nap during the lockdown period. She captions her post as "Today’s #quarantine mood sleepy me"

Sourabh Raaj Jain

Sourabh Raaj Jain, who plays the male lead in Patiala Babes and is paired opposite Ashnoor in the show, is brushing up his cooking skills during the lockdown period.

Sourabh Raaj Jain stunned his family members as he tried his hand at cooking and made some delicious cheese corn balls during his quarantine time. Ironically, Sourabh essays the role of a world-class chef in his TV show Patiala Babes.

Apart from spending some quality time with his family, Sourabh Raaj Jain, as a responsible citizen, urged his fans and everybody to stay indoors during the lockdown period. He posted a video on his social media, check it out:

Furthermore, he also posted a picture of himself from his Mahabharat days, dressed as Lord Krishna. In the caption, Sourabh requests everyone to stay safe at home and make the lockdown successful.

Source: Sourabh Raaj Jain

Source: Ashnoor Kaur

