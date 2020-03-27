'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 26: Isha And Kiya Visit Patiala

The Patiala Babes March 26 episode begins with Isha with Kia visiting 'Patiala Babes' restaurant and greeting Neil. A furious Neil is shocked to see the two in Patiala. He asks Isha what is she doing here, to which she says he wanted to meet Kia, so she thought it's the right time for him to see her. Moreover, she also expresses that she feels pity for him.

Patiala Babes written update March 26 episode

Neil loses his cool and asks Isha to go back to Delhi. She says if he doesn’t want to meet Kia, then it's fine, and starts taunting him. But an emotional Neil once again breaks down on seeing Kia. He emotionally looks at Kia and asks her if she knows who he is, but Kia is clueless about the situation. Isha then asks Neil to come along with them to Delhi.

A reluctant Neil says he will never repeat the mistake of getting back with her. He even tells her that she should go, because he will stay here. Isha then tells Neil that they can sort of the custody issue and work on it. Also, with this, he will be able to bring up his own daughter.

With Neil turning down her requests, again and again, she looks at Mini and starts taunting him. She asks if Mini is the reason why he is not ready to come to Delhi. She says she has understood everything. Isha, along with Kia, sits at the restaurant and demands for some coffee. She also breaks the big news that it is NB who has asked her to come here, and she has not come by her own will.

Also Read | 'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 23: Neil Shares His Past With Mini'

Also Read | 'Patiala Babes' written update | March 25: Mini comforts a broken Neil

The Patiala Babes March 26 episode comes to an end with Mini confronting NB and asking her why she called Isha here, to which she explains Mini that no one can run away from their past. She goes on to talk about Babita's past and tells her that her father and she never had any mutual bonding or compatibility, but they kept up to the relationship because they had a daughter in the middle who was getting squashed due to their differences. And hence, they have to sort out things between them.

Also Read | 'Patiala Babes' written update | March 20: Mini asks Neil to open up to her

Also Read | 'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 19: Mini Pretends To Be Happy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.