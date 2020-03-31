 'Patiala Babes' March 30 Written Update: Mini Takes A Stand For Neil

The Patiala Babes 30 March episode begins with NB explaining Mini that there is no replacement to first love. It was never that Babita and Hanuman did not want each other, it was just they puzzled up too much in their life. On the other hand, Neil tries to know Kiya's preferences in food. He asks someone to get her ice cream and tries to initiate a conversation, but all in vain.

Patiala Babes written update 30 March episode

Isha, who has a vicious plan on her head, is all smiles to see how Neil is slowly falling in her trap. Mini then goes and confronts Isha about the situation and also asks her why she is here. To which Isha expresses that she is ready to give their relationship a second chance. Neil feels unhappy about Mini's confrontation. He asks Mini if she would ever allow her mother to go back to her father after everything that happened between them. Mini ignores him and asks Isha's opinion.

Neil also puts forth his opinions about the relationship. After hearing from both ends, Mini gets a gut feeling that Neil is just not ready to go back to Isha. After recalling how Isha betrayed Neil all his life, Mini takes a firm decision of standing beside him. She bluntly tells Isha that she will never get Neil's house, nor his mother's jewellery. Mini also threatens Isha to stop her blackmailing business as she can sense her plan. She tells Neil that they will hire the best lawyer to get things sorted.

Isha tells Mini that he is Kiya's biological father and the terms are all clear on the custody papers, so there's nothing she can do about it. Mini questions her why she has come back after so many years to torture Neil. Where was she all these years when her daughter was young? Isha expresses that she has now come back and wants Neil to lend his hand toward the upbringing of her daughter. Mini thinks something is wrong and Isha has a new plan.

