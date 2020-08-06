'Pavitra Bhagya' To Go Off-air Due To Low TRPs? Read Here To Know

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, several television shows have been going off-air. And now, television show Pavitra Bhagya is all set to come to an end. The romantic drama stars Aneri Vajani as Pranati Mishra and Kunal Jaisingh as Reyansh Khurana in the pivotal roles. However, the show came to a halt on March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show's fresh episodes resumed broadcasting again as of July 13. Now, all Pavitra Bhagya fans are getting a piece of sad news.

Reportedly, due to TRPs, the Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani starrer is all set to go off-air. Pavitra Bhagya makers are reconsidering about putting an end to the series, according to Spotboye, as it's not fairing well in terms of the TRPs. If the show's ratings do not go up, then the channel may cancel the show. However, there is no confirmation about the ending of Pavitra Bhagya by the producers or the actors.

Also read | Shootings Of Kundali Bhagya, Pavitra Bhagya Stalled After Parth Samthaan's COVID Result

About the show

The plot revolves around an 18-year-old Pranati Mishra who falls in love with Reyansh Khurana, a wealthy and arrogant playboy. When Reyansh is told she is pregnant, he leaves her alone. Later, Pranati delivers a child girl (Jugnu) to an unconscious state, and her mother gives her daughter to an orphanage. She lies to Pranati that she's lost her child due to miscarriage. The show airs on Colors channel at 10 pm and is also available on the OTT platform, Voot. The show also stars Abhishek Verma, Sherrin Varghese, Mohit Hiranandani, Aashish Kaul and many more.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13's Ex Contestant Dalljiet Kaur Is Giving Us Some Major Fashion Goals, See Pics

Seems like Pavitra Bhagya isn't the only Ekta Kapoor show to go off-air, Ekta Kapoor had announced the closure of her supernatural drama series Naagin 4 nearly a month ago. Because of its poor results, the TV Czarina decided to pull Naagin 4 and announced that she would soon come with Naagin 5. Despite the Coronavirus pandemic broadcasters are tightening their budget strings. Previously, there were also abrupt drops of shows like Beyhadh 2, Nazar 2, Patiala Babes and others.

Also read | Parth Samthaan's 'Main Hero Boll Raha Hu' Begins Filming; Ekta Kapoor Shares Teaser

Also read | Aamna Sharif, Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay Co-star, Tests Negative For COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.