Pavitra Punia Shares Glimpse Of Her Character Timnasa In Upcoming Episodes Of 'Balveer'

Balveer Returns has established itself as one of the most popular fantasy television shows in its long and successful run. Pavitra Punia has played one of the major characters in the show called Timnasa and has been part of this show for a long time. The actor makes sure to keep her fans updated about her upcoming work projects and her latest Instagram post features a peek into an upcoming episode of Balveer. She has shared a small glimpse of her character in the latest post, along with posting a cliff-hanger question in the caption of the post.

Pavitra Punia shares a glimpse of Balveer Returns

Pavitra Punia’s Timnasa has been one of the major and constant characters in the plot of this show ever since it began a couple of years ago. The character continues to remain one of the major villains in the plot and Pavitra keeps on sharing glimpses of her character on social media from time to time. She has shared yet another peek into one of the upcoming episodes of the show. She tagged her co-stars and wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “Kya hoga yeh Dharti ka Antim March?”.

The post soon started receiving praises from her fans, who called her character the “best villain” and paid compliments to her acting. They also expressed excitement for the upcoming episodes and sent their wishes in the comments. Pavitra Punia’s Timnasa is an evil character who is on a mission to rule the universe and become the most powerful being. However, she has the protagonist of the show, Balveer, who stops her from achieving her evil designs.

Pavitra Punia has gained a lot of popularity in recent times, having starred in a popular reality show on television. She has also worked in many other reality shows and soap opera on TV, including Love u Zindagi, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Sasural Simar Ka and many more. She has also played the character of Timnasa in other popular shows titled Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein... With Alia.

