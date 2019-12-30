'You' Season 3 On Cards? Penn Badgley Accidentally Gives Away Major Details

The first season of You debuted on Netflix back in 2017 and was received with uproaring praise. Though the second season of the show has released just recently on December 26, 2019, fans of the show are reportedly already wishing to get some news about the third season of You. Without giving away major spoilers, the second season You ends on a big cliffhanger which has increased the curiosity of fans even further to know what will happen next. Now, Penn Badgley, who portrays the central character of Joe Goldberg has accidentally let it out that the third season is actually already in works.

Penn Badgley on You season 3

While speaking in an interview with a leading entertainment news portal in the USA, Penn Badgley accidentally let it slip that the third season is actually underway. The actor was asked about the development of his most recent love interest in the series Love Quinn, who is played by actor Victoria Pedretti. The actor then stated that her character doesn't seem to appear the same as his character. She does not appear to be of the predator kind like Penn's character to him.

The actor was just about to state that in the third season, Love Quinn's character will have an interesting story arc but cut himself mid-way as he uttered the words 'the third season'. The actor then retracted quickly stating that he doesn't know a single detail about the third season.

He was later pressed on about giving out details about the third season in the interview. The actor reaffirmed that he does not know anything about the third season officially. But hinted that unofficially, he is well aware about the developments in the series and where the characters will head in the future. As per reports, it is being speculated that the character of Love Quin will actually turn out to be Joe's arch-nemesis in the third season of You.

Has he finally met his match? YOU S2 is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/Sdg1IhlyGK — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 26, 2019

