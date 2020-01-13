'Pitchers', 'Shark Tank' & Other Series To Binge Watch For An Aspiring Entrepreneur

If you are starting your own business or start-up, watching some online series may help you more and bring out the entrepreneur in you. In these recent years, there are a few popular television series that have been released that revolve around entrepreneurship and start-ups. These shows can be included in the must-watch list for young entrepreneurs. Here is a list of some helpful TV series curated for you –

Also read | Nicholas Hoult To Join 'Mission Impossible' Series Says, Director Christopher McQuarrie

List of best series that may bring out the entrepreneur in you

Shark Tank

It is a business-related TV series in which they show investment-pursuing entrepreneurs making business presentations for a panel of five investors, also known as ‘Sharks’. After watching their presentations, they chose whether to invest in their companies as business partners. The panel members, aka sharks of the show, comprised of business tycoons like Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Richard Branson, Ashton Kutcher, and Chris Sacca. This series was first premiered on August 9, 2009, as the American franchise of the international format Dragons’ Den. You can take notes and learn about multiple product pitches.

Where to watch: ABC (US); Netflix (UK & India)

Also read | Jamtara Release Date: What Time Does The Series Come Out On Netflix?

Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley, created by Mike Judge is a sitcom that is critically acclaimed and shadows the struggle of a bunch of young software programmers and developers who are trying to succeed in Silicon Valley. This show is always on a watch list of aspiring entrepreneurs for a long time. This great TV series, which is hilarious, take on the start-up ecosystem, ensembles a cast comprising of Thomas Middleditch, TJ Miller, Kumail Nanjiani, and Martin Starr. This show is a true aspiration for new entrepreneurs that shows how challenging it is to compete in the game-changing world. Currently, only five seasons of Silicon Valley are released out of 46 episodes.

Where to watch: HBO (US & UK); Hotstar (India)

Also read | Star Wars' Next Film Series To Be Set In The High Republic Era?

TVF Pitchers

TVF Pitchers, this TV series truly became a viral fever, as it was the first time on the Indian Television that a Drama-Comedy series released with the theme of entrepreneurship. This series was released in 2015, which evolves around the four young men who used to work as typical corporates and desk jobs, with tiny cubicles and lunch breaks, and nine to five hours. This series is all about ups and downs, in which these four entrepreneurs leave their jobs and then that happens is everything that a first-time start-up founder is bound to experience. Hence this series is a must-watch with its one-liners and perfect comic characters, for first-time entrepreneurs.

Where to watch: TVF Play, TVF Machi YouTube channel

Promo Image Courtesy: @sharktankabc

Also read | Fans Of Netflix Series 'You' Speculate About Next Season's Victim

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.