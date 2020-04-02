Pratyusha Banerjee's Dad "heartbroken" As He Couldn't Find A Garland For Her Amid Lockdown

It has been four years since the death of TV soap actor Pratyusha Banerjee who was well known for her role in Balika Vadhu. In April of 2016, Pratyusha Banerjee was found dead in her Mumbai apartment. On the fourth death anniversary of Pratyusha Banerjee, her father Shankar Banerjee expressed to an entertainment portal on how he is sad as he could not find a garland for his daughter's portrait amid the nationwide lockdown due to novel coronavirus COVID-19. Here is what Pratyusha Banerjee's father Shankar Banerjee had to say.

Pratyusha Banerjee's father opened up to an online portal

Pratyusha Banerjee's father was "heartbroken" when he came out and talked to an online portal that he could not even get garland for the portrait of his daughter due to the nationwide lockdown. Shankar Banerjee also added that he normally gets garlands easily, but he couldn't find anyone selling garlands due to the lockdown. He also added that after a long time of looking, he found a few flowers and made a garland by himself for his daughter.

Pratyusha Banerjee's father Shankar Banerjee also expressed he is not happy with how his daughter's suicide case is proceeding. He added that the main trial is still yet to happen, which makes him very unhappy.

Pratyusha Banerjee's co-star Shashank Vyas, who played her husband on the show Balika Vadhu, took to his Instagram to write a heartfelt message for his co-star. He shared a picture of his co-star with a sweet message. He wrote, “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen unheard but always near; still loved, still.” Take a look at the post that he shared here.

