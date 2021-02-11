'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' To Witness The Historical Traditional Maharashtrian Royal Wedding

Sony Entertainment Television’s magnum opus Punyashlok Ahilyabai has won the audience’s hearts with its strong narrative and the nuanced performances by the cast. The upcoming episodes will see the wedding celebrations of Ahilya and Khande Rao. In order to mark this momentous occasion in Ahilya’s life, the makers left no stone unturned in making all the ceremonies an elegant affair.

Ahilyabai Holkar & Khanderao Holkar to tie a know

In the upcoming Punyashlok Ahilyabai episodes, the auspicious 'Choodi' ceremony marks the beginning of the wedding rituals and is one of the most important pre-wedding rituals. All the women of the family gather around and sing Marathi wedding folk songs as Ahilya’s hands are adorned with green glass bangles by her mother. The green colour is considered to bring prosperity to the new relation. Following the 'choodi' ceremony, the haldi ritual will see actor Aditi Jaltare, who essays the character of Ahilya Holkar, draped in a beautiful traditional yellow coloured silk saree replete with Mundawali (a forehead ornament - a must-have ornament in a Maharashtrian wedding) made of pure ‘rooi’ flowers.

On the other hand, the groom, Khande Rao, essayed by Krish Chauhan will be seen in an ethnic Pitambar Uparna. Finally, during the wedding ceremony, the viewers will also get to see an Antrapat, where the bride and the groom are separated with a cloth as they can’t see each other while the pujari recites the vows. As the pujari recites the vows, the mother of the bride is not supposed to hear the same. The groom fills the maang of the bride with the sindoor and makes her wear the sacred mangalsutra. Then the saat pheras takes place, when the pujari explains the meaning of the vows to the bride and the groom.

Sharing her excitement with a PR firm, Aditi Jaltare said that the wedding sequence was the most fun to shoot because she enjoyed dressing up and could wear all the gorgeous authentic ethnic outfits with beautiful jewellery. She also learnt about the Maharashtrian Malwa culture, the customs, the rituals and more. She also added that the wedding was an important milestone in Ahilyabai Holkar's journey.

