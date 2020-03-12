Veteran Composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma Plays Piano On Maniesh Paul's Request

Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma is considered as one of the most successful music composers of the Hindi film industry. He has composed music for over 750 Bollywood movies between 1963 to1998 for almost all the eminent filmmakers including Raj Kapoor, Yash Chopra, Boney Kapoor, and Manoj Kumar to name a few. The veteran music composer will be seen recreating magic with his music on the stage of the singing TV reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa very soon.

Pyarelal to play the piano on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

Popular television show host Maniesh Paul is known for his comic timing and spontaneity on stage. Paul is currently hosting the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs which airs on Zee TV. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular reality shows of Indian television. The show has come up with a new season and Maniesh as always will make the audience laugh with his sense of humour. Paul will be welcoming the legendary music composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma, along with his wife Sunila Sharma in the upcoming episode of the show as special guests.

During the show, Maniesh Paul requested Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma to play his favourite song on the piano and he agreed too. Maniesh recently shared his experience from the sets of the show with a media portal and stated that, as everyone knows 'Pyarelal Ji' is known for playing the piano and he requested him to perform on which he agreed and played his favourite tune on the piano. Following him, the judges along with all the contestants joined the stage too and sang his all-time favourite song Zindagi Har Kadam Ek Badi Jung Hai from Meri Jung. He also added that they were thrilled and excited as it was an out-of-the-world experience to see Pyarelal Ji perform live.

