Ragnarok: Where Is The Scandinavian Netflix Original Filmed?

Netflix has been on the top of their game when it comes to producing new and original content. The massive internet streaming site has now come up with a new series, which is a six-part Scandinavian drama about angsty teenagers in a small town. The viewers have been really excited for the upcoming supernatural series and have been searching for specific details of the series, Ragnarok.

«RAGNAROK» just launched WORLDWIDE people. In English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Polish, French, Turkish and more!

Watch it and lets have a conversation about it tomorrow ?❤️❤️ LEEEETSGO⚡️⚡️ #Ragnarok pic.twitter.com/sASHvwjxw0 — Herman Tommeraas (@HermanForReal) January 31, 2020

Where is Ragnarok filmed?

This supernatural Netflix series is set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, (a reference to the Norse epic Prose Edda) surrounded by the grand, breathtaking Norwegian nature. The story is based on the inhabitants of Edda, who have some type of supernatural abilities.

The show’s principal photography has taken place in Denmark, with the show’s primary language being Norwegian. While the series was in pre-production stages, the crew spent maximum of their time in Odda, which is has a lot of waterfalls, fjords, blue glaciers, peaks, and valleys.

Ragnarok cast and crew

Herman Tømmeraas (NRK’s Skam) is portraying the role of bad boy Fjor. Ylva Bjørkaas Thedin is seen as Isolde, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø plays Saxa, and Emma Bones plays Gry. Jonas Strand Gravli plays Magne’s brother Laurits, David Stakstonplays hero-in-the-making Magne, a teen with emerging abilities that might have entered into a godlike spree. The series is created by Adam Price and is slated to be live on Netflix from January 31, 2020.

In a Norwegian town poisoned by pollution and rattled by melting glaciers, the End Times feel all too real. It'll take a legend to battle an old evil.



Netflix Original series #Ragnarok (Norwegian) Season 1, now streaming on @NetflixIndia. pic.twitter.com/DCJKEqf8fb — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) January 31, 2020

