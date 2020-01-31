Union Budget
Ragnarok: Where Is The Scandinavian Netflix Original Filmed?

Television News

Ragnarok Netflix location has been a trending topic as people want to know the location where the series was shot. Read more to know about the series Ragnarok.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ragnarok Netflix location

Netflix has been on the top of their game when it comes to producing new and original content. The massive internet streaming site has now come up with a new series, which is a six-part Scandinavian drama about angsty teenagers in a small town. The viewers have been really excited for the upcoming supernatural series and have been searching for specific details of the series, Ragnarok

Where is Ragnarok filmed?

This supernatural Netflix series is set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, (a reference to the Norse epic Prose Edda) surrounded by the grand, breathtaking Norwegian nature. The story is based on the inhabitants of Edda, who have some type of supernatural abilities.

The show’s principal photography has taken place in Denmark, with the show’s primary language being Norwegian. While the series was in pre-production stages, the crew spent maximum of their time in Odda, which is has a lot of waterfalls, fjords, blue glaciers, peaks, and valleys. 

Ragnarok cast and crew

Herman Tømmeraas (NRK’s Skam) is portraying the role of bad boy Fjor. Ylva Bjørkaas Thedin is seen as Isolde, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø plays Saxa, and Emma Bones plays Gry. Jonas Strand Gravli plays Magne’s brother Laurits, David Stakstonplays hero-in-the-making Magne, a teen with emerging abilities that might have entered into a godlike spree. The series is created by Adam Price and is slated to be live on Netflix from January 31, 2020. 

