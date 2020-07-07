Rahul Sharma Opens Up About His Battle With Depression, Says 'I Would Wake Up Crying'

Actor Rahul Sharma recently spoke about his battle with depression and also shed light upon how he recovered from it. The actor is popularly known for his shows like Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi, Ek Ghar Banaunga, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Vighnaharta Ganesh and Mitegi Laxman Rekha. The actor revealed that he went through depression and had a tough time dealing with it in the beginning. The actor spoke to a news portal and revealed several factors about his depression and how he battled it.

Rahul Sharma opens up about his battle with depression

Rahul Sharma, in an interview with the news portal, mentioned that his fight with depression began when he had a bad breakup. Rahul said that at the time he was in a three-year relationship with a female actor. He refused to name her as he explained that she is married now. Rahul continued to say that they broke up in 2016 as they both realised they wanted different things from life. The actor admitted that he did not imagine that he would split as they had both given their absolute best to the relationship. However, when it eventually happened, Rahul recalled that he was devastated and was unable to get over it.

He then went on to reveal that professionally too he began to face a hard time despite people recognizing him from many shows. He remarked that often he would get replaced by another actor when things began to look certain for him. Rahul Sharma pointed out that he was replaced from five shows during this time and he just felt as if he was going through a bad phase in life. It took Rahul a few months to realise he had depression. The actor added that there would be times when he would often choke on his tears and would wake up crying. Rahul said that it would take him hours to calm down. It was during this time he decided to take control of his life.

Hence as his first step towards positivity, Rahul Sharma stated that he began working out regularly and thus transformed himself physically within six months. Soon he also started focusing on his career. Rahul Sharma added that during this time of recovery, he was looking ten years younger but feeling a lot wiser. He explained to himself that life is more than a few shows and a breakup. It was during this time that he decided to rise above all of this, according to a news portal.

