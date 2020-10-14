Rajshree Thakur Quits 'Shaadi Mubarak' Due To Hectic Schedule; Replaced By Rati Pandey

The lead actor of Star Plus' Shaadi Mubarak, Rajshree Thakur has opted out of the soap opera which premiered on August 24, 2020. However, the Rajshree and the production house have amicably parted ways, confirmed producer Shashi Mittal in an interview with Pinkvilla. Now, the makers of Shaadi Mubarak have roped in Porus actor Rati Pandey to play Preeti Jindal in the daily soap.

Rajshree quit 'Shaadi Mubarak' because of the 'hectic schedule'

In an interview with the online portal, one of the founders of Shashi Sumeet Productions, Shashi Mittal confirmed that lead actor Rajshree Thakur has bid adieu to the soap opera. Shashi stated that they have parted way on an amicable note and they understand if an actor has their own reasons of opting out of the show. The producer also spoke about respecting the actor's decision and expressed bidding farewell to the actor on peaceful terms.

She also wished Rajshree 'all the best' for her future endeavours and was all-praise about the actor's contribution in Shaadi Mubarak as Preeti. Furthermore, Shashi also confirmed that Preeti's role in the Star Plus show will be essayed by Rati Pandey in the coming days.

On the other hand, Rajshree Thakur also spoke to the online portal and shared her experience of working in Shaadi Mubarak. The 39-year-old expressed saying her journey on the show was wonderful and revealed that the character will stay in her heart because she could deeply resonate with Preeti's character. The Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar actor continued saying she had a great time working with Shaadi Mubarak's cast, i.e. Manav Gohil, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Shefali Singh Soni, Aakanksha Sareen, and Gaurav Sharma.

However, she revealed that she had to take the decision of quitting the show to keep her health in mind because the shooting schedule was extremely hectic for her. She concluded by thanking everyone who supported her and showered her character with immense love in the show. Rajshree also extended her best wishes to the show and the entire team of Shaadi Mubarak. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to find out if Rati Pandey manages to impress ardent fans as Preeti in the upcoming episodes of the daily soap.

