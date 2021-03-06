Rakhi Sawant Has Gala Time With Vikas Gupta, Vindu Dara Singh & Others At A Party; See

Rakhi Sawant got together with her fellow reality TV show stars at a party and spent the night filled with fun and several selfies. Uploading a series of pictures on Instagram, Rakhi Sawant treated her fans with many snippets from her party with television stars like Vikas Gupta, Vindu Dara Singh, Rashami Desai, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The television stars had a fun reunion at producer Manik Soni's birthday bash.

Rakhi Sawant poses with Vikas Gupta

In one of the pictures posted by the actress, Vikas Gupta's bond with Rakhi can be seen as they both pose comfortably with each other with bright smiles on their faces. Rakhi also shared a couple of solo pictures flaunting her shimmery lehenga and pearly 'maang-teeka'. In the next few pictures uploaded by the actress, she clicked goofy selfies with Vindu Dara Singh, Rashami Desai, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as the whole squad smile cheerily at the camera. In the caption, Rakhi expressed her love for her fellow actors by writing that they always put a smile on her face and thanked them for their company.

Vindu Dara Singh's 'a different type of selfie'

The 56-year-old actor also shared selfies from the party night on his Instagram with a quirky caption. In the picture uploaded by Vindu, Vikas Gupta can be seen leaning over the actresses in an attempt to click a selfie while the others laugh at his antics. Vindu can be seen laughing at Vikas, pointing at him as he wrote in the caption that Vikas clicks 'a different type of selfie' and 'does it in his own style'.

More pictures from the birthday bash

Along with Rakhi and Vindu Dara Singh, television actors who attended the party like Rashami Desai, Vikas Gupta, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee also took their Instagram to upload more pictures from the bash. Devoleena shared a selfie with Rakhi and Rashami and wrote in the caption that the party was all about 'happiness and madness'. Vikas Gupta also shared several selfies with Rakhi Sawant by writing that he never thought that meeting Rakhi outside the reality show would be so much fun.

