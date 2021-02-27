What Happened To Rakhi Sawant's Mother? Everything You Need To Know About Her Treatment

Rakhi Sawant was recently in the news for her antics on a popular reality television show. The actor-dancer quit the show during the finale episode and took home 14 lacs in order to pay for her mother's cancer treatment. Rakhi has been vocal about the hardships she had been facing regarding money and her mother's deteriorating health. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of her ailing parent from the hospital and asked her fans and followers to pray for her recovery.

What happened to Rakhi Sawant's mother?

Rakhi Sawant’s mother has been suffering from cancer for the past few years and the actor took to Instagram to share a picture of her mother battling the disease in a hospital. Her caption read, "Please pray for mom, she is undergoing cancer treatment.ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™". In the picture, Rakhi's mom can be seen sitting on a bed, with no hair as a result of chemotherapy and looking weak as well.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Rakhi stated that she took 14 lacs and quit the show and is happy with the decision, rather than not winning and ending up with nothing. The actor also added that she had zero bank balance and needed the money for her mother's ongoing cancer treatment. Sawant further explained that she had spent all of her savings on her mother's medical needs and surgeries, which is why it was very important for her to have the financial backing and all she had no regrets as all she could think about was growing bills.

Rakhi's mother Jaya is currently admitted to the hospital and undergoing chemotherapy sessions, after which she will go ahead with the surgery. Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram handle recently and went live from the hospital with her mother in attendance. In the live session, Rakhi showed her mother lying down on a hospital bed with needles and drips in her hands and also stated that her chemo sessions are underway. The mother-daughter duo thanked their fans for their wishes too.

Fans and followers of Rakhi took to the comments section and wished her mother a speedy recovery. They also stated how Rakhi is a strong daughter and despite all hardships has been there for her parent. While one person commented, "Praying for your mum dailyâ¤ï¸May God heal her and bless your family ðŸ™Œ", another follower stated, "Love you rakhi ji....stay strong..we all are with you."

Image Credits: Rakhi Sawant Official Instagram Account

