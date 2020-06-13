'Ramayan' In Marathi: Rama, Lakshman And Bharat Arrive At Gurukul

Ramayan is one of the most-watched television series in India. The 1987 tv series returned to the screens amid lockdown and has been garnering immense popularity among viewers once again. The Marathi dubbed version of the Hindi show premiered on Star Pravah and the show airs at 9 pm.

The first episode of the Marathi dubbed version of the 1987 TV series, aired on June 11. The TV show features Arin Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahiri in prominent roles. The show narrates the life of Lord Rama and his journey to rescue his wife, Sita Devi from the demon king, Ravan who ruled the kingdom of Lanka. Here is the written update for the latest episode of the tv show that airs on Star Pravah.

Ramayan in Marathi | Written Update for June 12

The latest episode of the show starts with Kaushalya waking up Rama by singing him a morning song. On the other hand, Kaikeyi wakes up Bharat and Sumitra wakes up Shatrughna. Rama asked Kaushalya for his bow and she questioned him the reason for asking a bow early morning. Rama replied that Bharat, Shatrughna, and Lakshman will finish all the ripened mangoes from the grove.

Rama explained that they have set a challenge as to who will drop the maximum number of mangoes from the trees. Kaushalya questioned if that is the reason why he slept with the mangoes by his side, to which he Rama agreed. Kaushalya asked him to not worry and told him that they are not awake yet. Kaushalya said before he goes he has to bathe, pray to the lord, bow to his father, eat, and then go to bring down the mangoes. Rama then asked why he did not wake him up early.

Rama, Lakshman, Bharat, and Shatrughna start to bring down the mangoes and later Bharat and Rama bring down the same mango, which creates fight amongst the four. Shatrughna told that Bharat is the one who brought down the mango and Lakshman told that Rama is the one who brought down the mangoes. Kaushalya, Kaikeyi, and Sumitra start talking about the whole situation and praise Rama for quietly keeping his mangoes towards Bharat's side and letting him win the game. Their mothers also talk about their visit to the ashram.

They arrived home after a while, following which Dasharatha explained about their life in the ashram and how they had to follow the strict rules and guidelines of the ashram. Dashratha explained all the knowledge that they will acquire after staying at the ashram and how their characters will be shaped. The next day, Rama, Lakshman, Shatrughna, and Bharat undergo the mundan vidhi, yagnya and bhiksha vidhi and a rishi arrives to take them with him to the ashram, after which they get ready to go.

Dashratha, Kaushalya, Kaikeyi, and others started feeling empty in their absence. Kaikeyi questioned as to why Dashrataha is so silent and not expressing his feelings about the boys just like her. He replied by saying that he looks for the better of his boys. Dashratha then goes to Kaushalya and asked if she also thinks like Kaikeyi and she said that duty is nobler than emotions. At the ashram, Vasishtha Rishi spoke about the factors that affect a human body and made them do some physical activity. He also tried to help them understand how to plant trees.

