Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia Shares Throwback Pic From Switzerland Trip, Says 'Time Flies'

Ramayan fame actor Dipika Chikhlia recently shared a throwback photo of her honeymoon trip. The photo features her along with her husband. Dipika Chikhlia and her husband looked adorable as the duo posed for the picture with all-smiling faces. In the caption of her photo, she recalled the holiday and shared an interesting story with picture.

Instagramming the image, Dipika Chikhlia wrote a caption, which read, 'I ,continue ...this is a picture from my holiday after the wedding (honeymoon) , we had taken a trip to Switzerland..He had asked me were for you want to travel after the wedding ,I did not take even a minute to tell him ...it’s Switzerland .. I always thought and felt it’s land of dreams coming true ...I knew I wanted snow ...' Sharing an interesting memory related to her honeymoon trip, she further wrote, 'so after 2 days of wedding and reception which was on the following day .we flew to delhi .i had to attend parliament for a day'.

Giving an insight into her honeymoon trip, she wrote, 'and from there we flew to Switzerland..did a lot cities ..Zurich ,, zermott .. ,st Morris Geneva Interlaken ... cannot remember which city we took this pic from mostly, I think it’s stmoritz ,It’s a known for ski Ing ..people come from all over the world for that sport out there ,flew back ,stopped over for a couple of days in London and then back home to start a new life ... life continues ...' Reflecting on the importance of time, she ended her caption with, 'I continue ....time flies ...while we making memories time stops for no one'.

Have a look below:

READ | 'Ramayan' Actor Deepika Chikhlia Says People Should Stop Replicating The Show

Well, it seems like the Ramayan actor is in the mood to treat her fans and followers with some throwback pictures. A few days back, Dipika Chikhlia shared a couple of glimpses from her wedding and revealed how her husband had decided to get married in just two hours of their meeting. Dipika Chikhlia's bridal avatar won hearts on the internet as fans went gaga over her throwback posts. Check out a few below:

READ | Here Is 'Sita' Dipika Chikhalia's Astonishing Net Worth Post Ramayan Re-run; Details

READ | 'Ramayan’ Fame Dipika Chikhlia Shares A Glimpse Of Her Fairytale Love Story; See Pics

READ | Ramayan Diaries: Dipika Chikhlia Aka Ramayan's Sita "happy" To Be Stereotyped?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.