Rannvijay Singh Gives Neha Dhupia An Advantage To Select Her Team's Captain

Roadies is one of the most popular reality shows in India. It is currently in the seventeenth season named Roadies Revolution, featuring Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, and Varun Sood as squad leaders with Rannvijay Singh Singha as the host. Now as the show is in its peak weeks, the host has dropped a bomb on the players.

Rannvijay Singh gives Neha Dhupia an upper hand to choose her team’s captain

Following a roller coaster journey, Roadies Revolution has got its top 13. But it has not ended yet so the twist and turns will be kept coming. Host Rannvijay Singh has given a shock to everyone as he informed the Roadies Revolution contestants about a surprise vote out. He also revealed that at the end of the episode, the final teams will be formed with the group leaders.

Currently, Prince Narula has two members in his team, Nikhil Chinapa and Varun Sood has one member each in their team and Neha Dhupia has now no-one left. Before the vote starts, Rannvijay gives Neha an upper hand to select the captain of her team. She had the chance to choose Sanjay Negi or Hamid Barkji, who impressed her with his performance in the last task, but she opts for Abhimanyu Singh Raghav.

There could be some strategy behind her decision. Expect Prince Narula, all the leaders now get a chance to pick their second permanent member. In between all the tension, leader Nikhil Chinapa is under the radar due to his favouritism towards Arushi and Michael Ajay, which leads to a minor argument between the team.

The Roadies Revolution episode does not conclude without an element of suspense. Rannvijay Singh announced that the four-team captains along with the four girls are immune to the surprise vote outs, give them a sign of relief. It leaves Aman, Hamid, Vipin, Sanjay, and Zabi in danger. One of them has to go home after fighting the survival battle. The number of votes per person will be decided on the basis of their performances in the survival task – ‘Win to Vote,’ which will be a tough test of Acceleration, Power, and Speed.

It could be tough for Hamid to perform such tasks after his injury. Fans are waiting to see whom among the Roadies Revolution contestants will bid goodbye to the show. The episode arrives on Saturday at 7 pm on MTV.

