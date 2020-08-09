Desi Kitchen Hacks Recommended By Masterchef Winner Chef Pankaj Bhadouria

Counted amongst the most successful female chefs in the country is none other than Masterchef India season 1 winner chef Pankaj Bhadouria. Pankaj is quite popular on Indian Television as she has hosted a plethora of cooking shows on distinct channels and has shared hundreds of recipes with her viewers.

A major highlight of each and every Pankaj Bhadouria's culinary show is the fact that she shares some easy desi kitchen hacks which can help one in preparing dishes in the fastest time possible. And, these hacks are pretty easy to try. Focusing on these easy tips, here is a list of some desi kitchen hacks suggested by chef Pankaj Bhadouria that you must try.

Desi Hacks Recommended By Chef Pankaj Bhadouria

1. Prevent Tears While Chopping Onions

The first out of all desi kitchen hacks suggested by chef Pankaj is related to onions. We all know that chopping onions is a huge task in itself this, because its aroma is so strong that it hurts the eyes and one couldn't refrain from shedding tears. The best way to prevent this problem is by dicing the onions in two equal halves and then poring them in a bowl of cold water, as per chef Bhadouria.

2. Tip To Make Thin Dosa

If you are struggling with making thin and crispy dosas, then this desi hack by chef Pankaj can certainly help you. For crispy dosas, Pankaj suggests that one must withdraw the dosa batter bowl from the refrigerator and add some amount of water to it and then try making the dosa. As with the help of thin consistency of the batter, the dosas will turn out to be thinner.

3. How To Select Good Quality Avacado

If you love to eat avocados but do not know how to buy them, this desi hack by the Masterchef can indeed help you. For selecting the best avocado, try to press the stem of the avocado. If it pulls downwards then it means it is good and ripped and appropriate for consumption.

4. How To Make Fluffy Puri

For making fluffy puris too, chef Pankaj Bhadouria shared her secret hack. She said instead of water, use milk to knead the puri dough. This hack will help in making the puris fluffier. Super-easy and super-quick so remember to try this cool desi hack next time you feel like eating aloo-puri.

5. Best Way To Preserve Strawberries

Strawberry is a seasonal fruit which is only available during a specific season. But, if you wish to consume them even after the season has passed, you can do so by preserving them. As per chef Pankaj, freezing strawberries can help in preserving them for a longer span than usual.