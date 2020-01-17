Rashami Desai's Choreographer Deepak Singh Ties The Knot; See Wedding Pics

After Neha Pendse and Anurag Sharma took the internet by storm with their wedding news, another personality is also set to tie the knot this year. Dancer and choreographer, Deepak Singh is creating a buzz with his marriage news. Singh used to choreograph Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai in Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa’s fifth season.

The renowned dancer from the reality television program is going to get married to Raveena Choudhary. The duo will become husband and wife in a traditional ceremony in Delhi. Their social media was brimming with pictures from the ceremony.

Deepak Singh took to Instagram and shared gorgeous pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony. The choreographer has posted beautiful video stories of his family dancing with the Baraatis, while he is sitting on a mare. He has also posted videos of dance performances on various songs including Ghoomar from Padmaavat.

Deepak Singh's wedding pictures

Earlier, Deepak Singh also posted their engagement pictures in August the previous year. On the other hand, Raveena Choudhary’s Instagram is brimming with her bachelorette party snaps, apart from festival celebrations with Singh. Have a look at the cutesy pictures of the couple.

Deepak Singh and Raveena Choudhary's adorable engagement pictures

Raveena Choudhary's bachelorette party

