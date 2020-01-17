Rashami Desai Family Tree And Dating History: All You Need To Know

Rashami Desai has been gaining all the attention and fame since she has become a part of the show Bigg Boss 13. The recent episodes of the show have had the families of the contestants visiting the show. Rashami's niece Bhavya and nephew Swastik will be visiting Rashami in the show.

Rashami Desai's family

According to Wikibio.in, Rashami belongs to a Gujarati family. The actor is the daughter of Ajay and Rasila Desai. She also has a younger brother named Gaurav. She has a niece named Bhavya and nephew Swastik.

Rashami Desai's relationships

Rashami Desai got married to her Uttaran co-actor Nandish Sandhu in the year 2012. The two lived a happily married life for 2 years. Due to some personal issues, the two parted ways in the year 2014 and got a divorce in 2015.

Rashami Desai was then rumoured to be dating her co-star from Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Laksh Lalwani. She was also repeatedly linked with her Dil Se Dil Tak and now Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Sidharth Shukla. Rashami is now dating Arhaan Khan, who is a diamond merchant turned actor. He was also a part of the Bigg Boss 13 house.

The family week in Bigg Boss 13 is filled with emotions and longing. The contestants are happy to meet their family and are also excited to meet their friends' family members. Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, and Mahira Sharma are visited by their mothers. Shehnaaz Gill's father came to meet her while Shefali Zariwala's husband Parag Tyagi came. Arti Singh's brother and comedian Krushna Abhishek entered the house to meet his sister and Asim is also reunited with his brother.

