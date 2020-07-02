Reyhna Malhotra Roped In To Play The Role Of Aaliya In 'Kumkum Bhagya' After Shikha's Exit

Television actor Reyhna Malhotra has reportedly been roped in to play the role of Aaliya in the show Kumkum Bhagya. It has been reported that Shikha Singh, who previously played the role, has embraced the role of a mother. Due to this, she had to leave the show. Reyhna Malhotra has previously played a negative role in Surbhi Chandna starrer Ishqbaaz as well. She played the role of Svetlana Kapoor.

Kumkum Bhagya cast

According to a news daily, Reyhna Malhotra confirmed that she will be essaying the role of Alia in Kumkum Bhagya. She believes that the role is not only challenging but also a powerful one. She added that she is glad that she is getting to play the role. When asked about stepping in the role which was once played by Shikha, she said that she believes that the baby girl that she can’t give birth to blessed both Shikha and Reyhna. Elaborating on her statement she said that she feels the baby girl has blessed her by allowing her to get the role. She also added that she is happy that Shikha has embraced motherhood.

Reyhna Malhotra said that every role has a different shade and the role of Alia is very different from that of Svetlana. She added that despite both of both the roles being that of a vamp she does find different shades in them. While talking about the lockdown Reyhna Malhotra said that she was confused and worried about finding a good role after the lockdown she said she couldn’t comprehend what was in store for her after coronavirus.

Kumkum Bhagya shooting

Reyhna Malhotra then added that she is thankful that the production house chose her to play the role and added that she was blessed. She further said that she started shooting just a day prior. The team of Kumkum Bhagya resumed the shoot a few days prior. It has been reported that new episodes of Kumkum Bhagya will air on the television channel from July 13, 2020.

