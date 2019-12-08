Kesrick Williams Settles Scores With Virat Kohli But Does Not Celebrate The Moment

Kesrick Williams, whose notebook celebration was mocked by Virat Kohli in the previous T20I on Friday, December 6, got his revenge in the ongoing T20I at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday but the pacer did not celebrate the moment in any manner.

Williams settles score with Kohli

It happened in the 14th over of the Indian innings. On the second delivery, he bowled a shorter delivery after seeing Kohli come down the wicket, the Indian skipper attempted to hit the ball over the short third man but was beaten by the extra bounce and was caught by Lendl Simmons for 19. Even though Kesrick Williams won this round, he did not celebrate the moment and urged his team-mates to remain silent in a hilarious manner by putting his finger on the lips. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

Kohli becomes the leading run-scorer in T20Is

This happened on the third delivery of the 10th over bowled by Kesrick Williams. The Indian skipper had run the ball to the third man to achieve the milestone. Nonetheless, the third umpire signalled that it was a no-ball and a free hit was signalled. But, Shivam Dube could not manage to make the most it as he could only manage a single on the following delivery. Kohli, who scored 19 runs in India's innings, surpassed Rohit Sharma's record (extended during India's innings) of 2,562 runs in T20Is and now sits on top with 2,563.

Dube scores a splendid 54, India post 170/7

Shivam Dube, who was promoted up the order at number three played some delightful strokes and with a fearless approach. He took the attack to the West Indian bowlers and played an anchor's role to near perfection. He scored his maiden T20I fifty and received a standing ovation from one and all. He tried to continue slogging but was eventually holed out by Shimron Hetmyer. The youngster was dismissed for a 30-ball 54 at a strike rate of 180 including three boundaries and a maximum. After Kohli failed with the bat, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant played a small cameo even when he ran out of partners at the other end. He scored a 22-ball 33 at a strike rate of 150 including three boundaries and a six as India got to 170/7 in their 20 overs.

