Rishtey Awards 2019: Date, Time And Other Details Of The Main Event

Rishtey Awards is the celebration of all the television shows that are broadcasted on a particular channel. On Sunday night, the nomination of Rishtey Awards 2019 was revealed. The nominations for each category were revealed, while the awards will be presented on the day of the main event. It has been revealed that the main event will be held next month.

Rishtey Awards nomination night

In last night’s nomination ceremony, all the actors from the channel were present to have a night filled with fun and frolic. Last night’s ceremony had some great performances and a few emotional moments. On-screen mother-daughter duo Sriti Jha and Supriya Shukla shared an adorable emotional moment on the stage. While Sriti’s on-screen beau Shabir Ahluwalia was seen shaking a leg at the event.

The nominations ceremony managed to get fans curious about what the main night has in store for them. If last night was any indication, the main event is going to be a night to watch out for. The main event will be aired on the channel by the end of next month.

The celebration of nominations can be viewed on the Zee 5 app. The official Instagram account of the television channel has also been posting the list of nominations. They have also mentioned the date and time of the main event. The main event of Rishtey Awards 2019 will be held on December 29, 2019 at 7 pm.

