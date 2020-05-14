Rithvik Dhanjani Sheds Light On Issue Of Corona-shaming & Shallow Nature Of Society

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani recently spoke up about the Corona-shaming that has been openly happening in society lately. He was of the opinion that currently, the fight is not just against the Coronavirus pandemic but also against the stigma that is attached to it. He also highlighted a Corona-shaming incident that his friend had to go through because people have just been unkind and misinformed.

Rithvik Dhanjani has lately been confined to his home due to the ongoing Coronavirus related lockdown. He recently spoke to a leading daily how the lockdown has affected his daily schedule. He said that he has been trying to enjoy every bit of it. He added that even though it has affected his lifestyle and work, there are no complaints. He added that he has been using all this time to do things that he would have otherwise overlooked due to his hectic schedule. He is just grateful that there have not been any COVID 19 positive cases around the area that he has been living in.

Rithvik Dhanjani also expressed his gratitude towards health workers and other frontline warriors who have been on the field during this pandemic. He shed some light upon how difficult it has been for the people working in pharmacies, grocery stores, health care professionals, and police officers. Some of them have also been attacked and subjected to Corona-shaming. He also narrated an incident that happened to one of his friends who is reportedly Meiyang Chang. As he is an Indian Chinese, he was called Coronavirus by two people who were simply passing by.

Rithvik Dhanjani said that these incidents are extremely unfortunate and show how shallow we are as a society. He was of the opinion that in the present times, being kinder and compassionate towards each other and nature is the need of the hour, which is not very clear to some people.

