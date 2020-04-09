Rits Badiani's Quirky Photos Will Drive Away Your Midweek Blues

Rits Badiani is a social media sensation and creates engaging videos on TikTok. She marked her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Airlift in 2015. Later on, she also appeared in different music videos alongside Manjul Khattar. Besides Tiktok, Rits Badiani is also active on Instagram. She posts incredible photos and video clips of herself. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best photos that will drive away your midweek blues.

Rits Badiani’s quirkiest photos that you will love

1. Pictures with a cell phone

Rits Badiani shared a few pictures on her official Instagram page, where she is seen holding a phone. In the caption accompanying the photos, she is asking her fans about the mobile phone’s battery. Moreover, Badiani is flaunting the shimmery back cover of her mobile phone.

2. Making scrumptious Dhokla

During the lockdown period, Rits Badiani is involving herself in productive activities. She has opted for her favourite pastime, cooking. Recently, she prepared Dhokla with the help of her mother.

3. Cleaning the house

Rits Badiani shared a hilarious post featuring herself while cleaning. She is holding a handle duster and frowning over the current situation. However, she is also asking everyone to stay safe at home.

4. Exam fever

The TikTok star shared a relatable post during the exam days. She revealed how the brain stops working before the exam. Rits Badiani also sported spectacles and can be seen studying maths in the photo.

