Roadies Anthem Released On YouTube, Features Prince Narula Describing What A Roadie Is

Prince Narula finally dropped the much-awaited Roadies Anthem on Youtube on February 24, which has already garnered 1 million views in just 24 hours. The song, sung by Prince Narula himself, features his wife Yuvika Chaudhary, Neha Dhupia, Raftaar, Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa, and Prince too. The hook line of the Roadies Anthem is 'Haan Main Roadie Hu' and talks in detail about what it is like to be a roadie and the hardships that come along with it.

Roadies Anthem by Prince Narula

The video starts with Prince Narula describing a roadie as being someone who performs tough tasks with ease as well as never stops working hard and is a perfect combination of hard work and courage. The video, directed by Gaurav K Mehra, also shows Prince dancing to the anthem with background dancers and contestants of the show while his wife Yuvika grooves alone wearing a neon green pantsuit. The video, which is power-packed with high octane dance moves and is filled with energy and stunts later features Neha Dhupia, who is a gang leader in the latest Roadies season, meet Prince as they hug and Narula further sings about how the level would be upped this time as it is 2021.

The anthem also boasts of a rap segment by LOC Starboy, which is when we see the other gang leaders of the show enter frame, Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa, and Raftaar. As the video progresses, Prince sings about how difficult the journey of a Roadie is, from the audition round till the finals and only a person with a strong will can achieve the feat. By the end of the anthem, each gang leader echoes the same sentiment and the video shows each leader singing the hook line, 'Haan main roadie hu'.

The song, just like the show is full of energy, dance, action, and stunts performed by contestants. The lyrics penned by Rav Hanjra perfectly capture the ordeal of what it is like to live a life as a Roadie and the amount of dedication, hard work, will, and courage it takes to complete the gruelling journey. The music given by Snappy gives out the fun vibe to the song and the involvement of all gang leaders truly makes it the 'Anthem of Swag'.

Image Credits: Still from the song, Wiining Records Youtube Channel

