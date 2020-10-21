Rubina Dialik And Abhinav Shukla's Wedding Video Goes Viral, Netizens Pour Love

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been a part of various acclaimed shows. Abhinav Shukla has been a part of shows such as Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Chhoti Bahu 2, Saas Bina Sasural and Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed among others. Rubina Dilaik was seen playing the role of Radhika in Chhoti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Together Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are a power couple. Recently, the couple's wedding video is going viral on social media. Keep reading to know more:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's wedding video

The video of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s grand wedding has been shared by Rubina's fan page. The post has been captioned with: "This video is melting our hearts". This video shows Rubina and Abhinav’s wedding rituals. Take a look at the video below:

Fans reacting on Rubina Dilaik's video

As soon as the video was shared, it soon went viral on social media. Commenting on the post, one fan wrote, "Rubinav", which comes from the names Rubina and Abhinav. The other fan while admiring Rubina's beauty wrote, "She is so beautiful". Take a look at the comments below:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's relationship

As per a report by iDiva, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik met during Ganesh Puja celebrations. Rubina made the first move and started to talk to him. He has also mentioned in many interviews that he thought Rubina was very beautiful when he first looked at her. The couple started dating in the year 2015. The couple then got married on June 21, 2018. Rubina also mentioned on her Instagram that the duo shared common interests and that she loved him a lot.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's net worth

According to Celebs update, Rubina Dilaik's net worth is $1 Million - $5 Million Dollar (approx) (As in 2020). Moreover, celebrity how mentioned that Abhinav Shulka's net worth is around $ USD 6 Million (as in 2020). Besides this, fans have also taken a keen liking to Rubina Dilaik's video on her YouTube channel.

(Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.)

