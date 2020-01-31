Rubina Dilaik's Vacation Pictures Will Give You Major Travel Goals

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian television industry. She is widely known for her portrayal of Radhika Shastri in Chotti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti- Atitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Dilaik is not only known for her skillful acting but also fun-loving personality. The Saas Bina Sasural actor loves to travel, as evident on her social media. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best vacation pictures to inspire the traveller in you.

Here are Rubina Dilaik’s best travel pictures

1. Enjoying the heavy snow shield

2. Bidding goodbye to 2019

3. A gorgeous trip with family

4. Exploring the caves

5. Sunkissed on the seashore

6. Hiking with better half

