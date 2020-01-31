Rubina Dilaik's Vacation Pictures Will Give You Major Travel Goals

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian television industry. She is widely known for her portrayal of Radhika Shastri in Chotti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti- Atitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Dilaik is not only known for her skillful acting but also fun-loving personality. The Saas Bina Sasural actor loves to travel, as evident on her social media. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best vacation pictures to inspire the traveller in you.
Also read: Akshay Kumar Takes Over Medical Expense For 'Mission Mangal' Director Jagan Shakti: Report
Also read: Shakti Written Update For January 29, 2020: Virat Turns Down The Money From Heer
Also read: 'Shakti' Written Update For January 30, 2020: Virat Gets Sweet Birthday Surprise
Also read: Rubina Dilaik's Beach Vacation Pictures Take The Internet By Storm
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.