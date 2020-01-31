Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Rubina Dilaik's Vacation Pictures Will Give You Major Travel Goals

Television News

Rubina Dilaik is known for her portrayal of Radhika Shastri in 'Chotti Bahu' and Soumya Singh in 'Shakti- Atitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. Here are her travel pictures.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian television industry. She is widely known for her portrayal of Radhika Shastri in Chotti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti- Atitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Dilaik is not only known for her skillful acting but also fun-loving personality. The Saas Bina Sasural actor loves to travel, as evident on her social media. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best vacation pictures to inspire the traveller in you.

Here are Rubina Dilaik’s best travel pictures

1. Enjoying the heavy snow shield

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

2. Bidding goodbye to 2019

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

Also read: Akshay Kumar Takes Over Medical Expense For 'Mission Mangal' Director Jagan Shakti: Report

3. A gorgeous trip with family

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

4. Exploring the caves

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

Also read: Shakti Written Update For January 29, 2020: Virat Turns Down The Money From Heer

5. Sunkissed on the seashore

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

6. Hiking with better half

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

Also read: 'Shakti' Written Update For January 30, 2020: Virat Gets Sweet Birthday Surprise

Also read: Rubina Dilaik's Beach Vacation Pictures Take The Internet By Storm

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA READIES FOR EVATUATION
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
GANDHI'S WISH FULFILLED THROUGH CAA
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
LOOK-BACK: INDIAN ECONOMY 2019
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA