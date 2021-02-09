Rupali Ganguly Ditches Traditional Look For Photoshoot And Fans Can't Keep Calm

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram to share pictures from her photoshoot that has made her fans go frenzy. She was seen wearing a full-length red top with the blue butterfly print on it. She added three images in the post each with a different and delightful pose. She wrote a caption that said "Having fun in front of the camera. Don't tell anyone" with a speak-no-evil monkey emoticon and a grinning emoticon." Check out Rupali Ganguly's photos on her Instagram-

Also Read: 'Anupamaa' 8 Feb Written Update: Pakhi Rebukes Kavya, Anupamaa Falls In Major Trouble

Fan's Reaction on the post

Rupali Ganguly who is known to play a traditional role in Anupama amazed her fans with her naughty look. Many people left compliments for her looks in which one said: "Your smile can melt anyone heart" with a read heart. Many of her fans praised her humility as a person and also appreciated her acting skills for her role in Anupama. Check out the comments on Rupali Ganguly's photos-

Rupali Ganguly's Instagram-

Rupali Ganguly is an avid social media user and often shares pictures from her personal life and professional life. She also shares glimpses from the shoot of Anupama with the cast members. A week ago she shared pictures from the behind-the-scenes of the Anupama shoot along with the cast and crew. She added many pictures having fun with Anupama's lead actor Sudhanshu Pandey and they both looked like they were freezing in the cold. In the caption she wrote in Hindi that meant "All through the day they have fun with each other and they freeze cold during the night" she added a laughing emoticon. She further added, "This is how we shoot our super romantic scene, scroll left to see our Hindi television serial's middle-class pictures." She gave her followers a good laugh with the picture of her practising a hug with a crew member. Check out the post on Rupali Ganguly's Instagram-

Also Read: 'Anupamaa' Feb 6 Written Update: Police Arrests Samar, Anupamaa Shows Her New Avatar

Rupali Ganguly's serials

Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in Sukanya in 2000. She gained recognition for her role of 'Monisha' in the comedy television series Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai in 2003. She starred in the lead roles alongside Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar. She gained huge popularity for her role of 'Gayatri' in Ekta Kapoor's soap opera Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and she soon became a household name. At present, she is playing the titular lead role in the television series Anupamaa opposite Shudhanshu Pandey on Star Plus. She has also appeared in television reality shows including Big Boss 1, Zara Nachke Dikha in 2008, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2 in 2009.

Image Credit: Rupali Ganguly's Instagram

Also Read: 'Anupamaa' Written Update: Vanraj Loses His Job, Anupamaa Gets New Students For Class

Also Read: Top Instagram Posts Of The Week Jan 30 - Feb 7: Nakuul Mehta Blessed With A Boy And More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.