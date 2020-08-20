Shantabai Pawar To Feature On Ganpati Special Episode Of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs will soon release its special episode for the Ganesh Festival. The upcoming episode of the show will not only feature brilliant performances from the young contestants but it will also showcase a special dance performance by 85-year-old stuntwoman Shantabai Pawar. Shantabai Pawar became a nationwide sensation after a video of her gymnastic skills went viral on social media. She will now bring display her amazing talents for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs coming episode.

85-year-old Shantabai Pawar to perform at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs for Ganpati special episode

Also Read | Lathi Kathi Expert Shantabai Pawar Shares Her Story: 'I Have Been Doing It Since I Was 8'

Shantabai Pawar recently became a sensation after a video of her agile Lathi Kathi performance went viral online. Despite being 85-years-old, Shantabai Pawar still had the gymnastic skills required to pull off amazing Lathi Kathi stunts. She has now become renowned as one of the oldest Lathi Kathi experts in India.

Also Read | 'Gully Boy' To Have A Special Screening At TIFF Later This Month In Ontario; Read More

In the promo for the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, ZeeTV revealed that Shantabai Pawar would feature as a special guest performance for the Ganpati special episode. In the promo for the episode, Shantabai Pawar shows off her brilliant Lathi skills while dancing to various popular Bollywood songs. After her awe-striking performance, the 85-years-old stuntwoman talked about her passion for the art of Lathi Kathi.

Shantabai Pawar revealed that she had learnt the martial art from her father when she was only eight years old. Lathi Kathi then became an important part of her life and she eventually decided to make it her primary focus. She dedicated her life to spreading the art of Lathi Kathi and even featured in movies like Seeta Aur Geeta.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha On Her Artistic Skills: '4 Years Back I Rediscovered Painting'

Judge Alka Yagnik even reacts to Shantabai Pawar's performance in the promo. Alka is awed by the 85-years-old's unbelievable gift and praises Shantabai for her performance. Alka also mentions that she will rewatch Seeta Aur Geeta just to watch Shantabai in action.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 8 is hosted by Manish Paul. Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, and Udit Narayan are the three judges for this season. The Ganpati special episodes will premiere on Saturday and Sunday this coming weekend.

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh's 'Warrior Aaaji Maa' Is A Pune Resident, Netizen Reveals Details

[Promo from ZeeTV promo for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.